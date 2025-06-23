Zaxby’s opening new location in Eustis, adding 60 new jobs

EUSTIS, Fla. — Zaxby’s is opening a new restaurant in Eustis, Florida, at 15822 HWY 441, with the grand opening scheduled for Monday, June 23.

This new location will showcase the chain’s bold flavors and signature sauces, serving Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and other favorites to the Eustis community.

The opening is expected to generate up to 60 new jobs, offering career opportunities through a local franchise group that manages 12 restaurants across North Central Florida.

With this expansion, Zaxby’s continues to grow its presence in North Central Florida, bringing new job opportunities and its popular menu to the Eustis area.

