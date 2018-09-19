Man in surveillance picture now suspect in attempted sex battery near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a man who was previously a person of interest in the attempted sexual battery of a woman near the University of Central Florida is now the suspect in the crime.
Investigators said the man attacked the victim near the Marquee Apartments on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
NEW: @OrangeCoSheriff say this man is the suspect in the attempted sexual battery on @UCF's campus yesterday. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SpIZRe9r2L— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) September 13, 2016
Deputies released a picture from surveillance video of a man they first said was a person of interest who may have know something about the case. But on Tuesday, they said the man in the picture is now a suspect.
The woman told deputies he grabbed her by the arm, threw her to the ground and attempted to sexually batter her.
Deputies believe the man lives in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.
