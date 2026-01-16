Michelin-starred restaurants in Orlando

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef's personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Orlando. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

Sorekara

- Rating: 2 Stars

- Cuisine: Japanese, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4979 New Broad St., Orlando, FL, 32814, USA

Kadence

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1809 Winter Park Rd., Orlando, FL, 32803, USA

Papa Llama

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Peruvian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2840 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando, FL, 32806, USA

Camille

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Vietnamese, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4962 New Broad St., Orlando, FL, 32814, USA

Natsu

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 N. Orange Ave., Ste. C, Orlando, FL, 32801, USA

Victoria & Albert's

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL, 32830, USA

