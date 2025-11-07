The most expensive neighborhoods in Crestview

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Crestview metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Kelly Plantation (Destin, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,375,000 |

Median days on market

: 137 days

315 Sand Myrtle Trl, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,224

- See 315 Sand Myrtle Trl, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

378 Terrapin Trce, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,308

- See 378 Terrapin Trce, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

408 Kelly Plantation Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,799,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,220

- See 408 Kelly Plantation Dr, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#2. Regatta Bay (Destin, FL)

Median sale price

: $1,090,500 |

Median days on market

: 96 days

257 Moonlit Way, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,659,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,460

- See 257 Moonlit Way, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

417 Maritime Ct, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,348,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,650

- See 417 Maritime Ct, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

459 Captains Cir, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,399,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,146

- See 459 Captains Cir, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

480 Captains Cir, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $5,795,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 4,727

- See 480 Captains Cir, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#3. Crystal Beach (Destin, FL)

Median sale price

: $937,500 |

Median days on market

: 96 days

12 St Barts Bay, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $2,000,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,600

- See 12 St Barts Bay, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,001

- See 200 Henderson Resort Way, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

228 Grand Key Loop W, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,085,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,572

- See 228 Grand Key Loop W, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

51 Tranquility Ln, Destin, FL 32541

- List price: $1,599,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,545

- See 51 Tranquility Ln, Destin, FL 32541 on Redfin.com

#4. Dune Allen (Miramar Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $889,000 |

Median days on market

: 106 days

111 Dolphin Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- List price: $2,750,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,472

- See 111 Dolphin Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

13 Magical Pl, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- List price: $829,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,628

- See 13 Magical Pl, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

23 Constant Ave, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- List price: $1,650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 2,948

- See 23 Constant Ave, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

378 Tradewinds Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- List price: $915,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,981

- See 378 Tradewinds Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 on Redfin.com

#5. Sandestin (Miramar Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $815,000 |

Median days on market

: 98 days

1329 Ravens Run E, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,875

- See 1329 Ravens Run E, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

1959 Baytowne Loop, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- List price: $1,189,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,253

- See 1959 Baytowne Loop, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

244 Audubon Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- List price: $860,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,426

- See 244 Audubon Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

9600 Grand Sandestin Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,110

- See 9600 Grand Sandestin Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.