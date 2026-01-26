Most popular girl names in the 60s in Florida

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the '60s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.
#30. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,166
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#1137 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,723 (#26 most common name)
#29. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,191
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 341 (#522 (tie) most common name, -89.3% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,149 (#18 most common name)
#28. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning "fame-bright".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,508
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 111 (#1211 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,326 (#34 most common name)
#27. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,536
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 742 (#242 (tie) most common name, -79.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,195 (#33 most common name)
#26. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning "river".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,716
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#1990 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,400 (#31 most common name)
#25. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,823
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 37 (#2137 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561 (#15 most common name)
#24. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,875
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 37 (#2137 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,646 (#28 most common name)
#23. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,981
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 520 (#354 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,414 (#20 most common name)
#22. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,409
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 646 (#288 (tie) most common name, -85.3% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,181 (#16 most common name)
#21. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,433
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#4106 most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,771 (#24 most common name)
#20. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,551
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 163 (#924 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,774 (#21 most common name)
#19. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,648
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name, -1.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,915 (#17 most common name)
#18. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,773
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 205 (#764 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,790 (#25 most common name)
#17. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,918
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 214 (#742 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,496 (#19 most common name)
#16. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,176
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 672 (#274 most common name, -87.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,296 (#9 most common name)
#15. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,322
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#972 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,844 (#11 most common name)
#14. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,394
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 162 (#927 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,893 (#23 most common name)
#13. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,479
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 359 (#497 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,432 (#12 most common name)
#12. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,619
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#1293 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,938 (#14 most common name)
#11. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,796
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6 (#3681 most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,224 (#13 most common name)
#10. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,822
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#295 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,289 (#22 most common name)
#9. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,869
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 28 (#2375 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,467 (#8 most common name)
#8. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,196
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 178 (#861 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,445 (#7 most common name)
#7. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,434
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 98 (#1311 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661 (#3 most common name)
#6. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,626
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 169 (#898 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,169 (#6 most common name)
#5. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,801
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 183 (#842 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,596 (#10 most common name)
#4. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,060
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 199 (#788 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,054 (#4 most common name)
#3. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,807
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,017 (#169 most common name, -87.0% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,072 (#5 most common name)
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,878
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 726 (#249 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,238 (#2 most common name)
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Florida
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,832
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 179 (#855 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)
National:
- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,983 (#1 most common name)