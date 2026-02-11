Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- People to Portray Footmen (Non SAG AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Ones We Leave Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, male, 10-15)

- Roles pay up to: $20,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lycan Princess Marries Her Nemesis'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Aria Kingsley (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Lucien Blackwood (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Alaric Lyon (supporting, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Let's Switch Spots!' (WT)

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family (real people, 5+)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Criminal Gang Members (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Criminal Gang Members (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Dangerous Criminals (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Cardboard City' Concept Video

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Neil (lead, male, 32-42)

--- Maria (lead, female, 30-40)

--- Dean (supporting, female, 6-11)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Disguise'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Audrey (lead, female, 30-40)

--- Evelynn (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Alex (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,050

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ten Miles'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Audrey (lead, female, 25-39)

--- Julian (lead, 35-45)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Austin, TX

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Rules'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bates (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Jessica Corley (lead, female, 35-50)

--- Myles Corley (lead, male, 35-50)

- Roles pay up to: $2,100

- Casting locations: Auditions: Mar 7, 2026 in Davidson, NC

- Learn more about the feature film here

Scripted Show, Book Signing and Lecture Attendees (NON SAG Covered)

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Book Signing & Lecture Attendees (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Purchase, NY; Yonkers, NY; Nanuet, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Amazon MGM 'CTTS'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- BG Pedestrians (background / extra, 18+)

--- KIDS AGES 6-15_BACKGROUND ROLES LOCAL TOWNIES, AVAIL TBD MID FEB-MARCH, HUDSON VALLEY AREA NEW YORK STATE (lead, 6-15)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Kingston, NY; Saugerties, NY; Newburgh, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

Indie Drama Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Baby (day player, 0-2)

- Roles pay up to: $436

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

Utah Dance Moms

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Utah Dance Moms (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting locations: Salt Lake City, UT; Lindon, UT; Provo, UT; Orem, UT; Lehi, UT

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Korean Feature Film Project 2026

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

