0 From Africa: Dust from the Sahara Desert adding to heat misery in Texas this week

Sure, it's always hot in Texas in July, but this week a new ingredient from an ocean away is adding to the heat misery there: Plumes of dust from the Sahara Desert will bring hazy skies to the Lone Star State.

"Particles travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic westward from the Saharan Desert in Africa, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, creating the milky skied over the Caribbean and continental U.S." explain WFTV Channel 9's certified meteorologist Irene Sans

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, Texas, said Monday, "The combination of the Sahara dust plume ... and pollutants within immediate urban areas is already resulting in hazy conditions across parts of the area."

Air quality will also be a concern. AirNow warned that "people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion."

Download: Free WFTV weather app receive weather and lightning alerts

Temperatures could reach record levels this week. "This heat will reach far and wide with the majority of Texas, Oklahoma and eastern New Mexico seeing temperatures above 100 degrees all week," the weather service office in Midland, Texas, said. "Many record highs could be in jeopardy."

Night will not offer much relief from the oppressive conditions as overnight lows only dip into the middle 70s to lower 80s, AccuWeather said.

MORE CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

Plumes of African dust across the Atlantic are not uncommon. In fact, hundreds of millions of tons of soil is lifted from the Sahara every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. However, this recent event is on the larger side.

Dust from Africa is more common in the Caribbean islands, but occasionally it can make its way into Mexico and parts of the Florida Peninsula and Texas. When it's over the Atlantic Ocean, the extremely dry, dusty air from the Sahara can also prevent hurricanes from forming, NASA said.

A good amount of this dust can trace its origins back to a dry lake bed in north-central Chad, known as the Bodele depression, NOAA said.

Read: Carbon dioxide reaches highest level: What is it? What to do?

Incredibly, the dust itself is made up of the “skeletons” of diatoms, micro-organisms that trace their origin back to when the Bodele depression was full of water. These diatoms are picked up by winds that are naturally accelerated through a gap in the mountains upwind of the depression.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.