All Pac-12 ex-Oregon State G Talia von Oelhoffen joining loaded roster at USC

Former All Pac-12 Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen has committed to USC in the transfer portal, joining a loaded Trojans roster from a team that earned a No. 1 seed and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

She announced her decision to ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Monday.

She joins at team that features All-Pac-12 guard and Freshman of the Year JuJu Watkins and former Stanford All Pac-12 forward Kiki Iriafen, who was named the conference's Most Improved Player last year and also joined the Trojans in the transfer portal.

The addition of von Oelhoffen further strengthens a roster that projects to compete for a national championship next season. The Trojans will also compete for a conference title in their first year in the Big Ten after the dissolution of the Pac-12.

von Oelhoffen joins USC as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Oregon State. She was a two-time All Pac-12 player at Oregon State and helped lead the Beavers to a No. 3 seed and trip to the Elite Eight in last season's NCAA tournament.

She averaged 10.7 points, five assists and 4.1 rebounds last season while shooting 38.7% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point distance.