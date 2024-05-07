Bengals QB Joe Burrow is throwing again, drawing rave reviews from his teammates, coach

The Cincinnati Bengals got a welcome sight on Monday — Joe Burrow throwing a football to his teammates.

The Pro Bowl quarterback worked out with his receivers on Monday for the first time since a torn wrist ligament ended his 2023 season in November. Independent media weren't there to witness Burrow in action. But the reports on Burrow's status from those inside the organization are glowing.

Bengals social media shared video of Burrow throwing captioned "HE IS SO BACK."

His quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe offered an encouraging review of his performance and recovery in a statement to the team's website.

"I think he looked as quick and as athletic as I've seen him look," Kragthorpe said. "He looked like the Joe Burrow we're used to seeing. I didn't see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I'm happy where he's at."

Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was one of several Bengals teammates to likewise sing the praise of Burrow's performance in a statement to the team website.

"You like the amount of power he has on it," Iosivas said. "I feel like that's what you're really looking for. You like to see the velocity."

Again, there was no media present Monday to verify the assessment coming from in-house. Monday's session was closed. But there's no reason for the Bengals to tout Burrow's performance so highly if he wasn't delivering.

Monday's session wasn't the first time Burrow's thrown this offseason. Per the Bengals, it marked the first day of phase 2 of their offseason program and the first time he's thrown passes to his teammates. That he's making such a good impression is promising for Cincinnati's upcoming season.

After two straight trips to the AFC championship that included a run to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, Cincinnati's 2023 season was derailed due in large part to multiple Burrow injuries. A calf injury suffered last offseason hampered his performance in the early stages of the season.

After he appeared to have finally returned to form from that injury, the wrist injury ended his season in Week 10. The Bengals finished 9-8 in last place in the AFC North.

If Burrow is indeed "so back," there's reason for hope in Cincinnati that the Bengals can return to Super Bowl contention in 2024.