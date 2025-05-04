The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at TPC Craig Ranch?

Nobody was catching Scottie Scheffler this week. He more than made sure of that.

The top-ranked golfer in the world absolutely ran away with his hometown tournament this week to claim his first win of the PGA Tour season. Scheffler flew ahead to an eight-shot win over the field at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and reached 31-under for the week — which set a new tournament record and matched the Tour's all-time scoring record. He's now the first wire-to-wire winner at the event in more than four decades, and the first hometown winner since 2007.

As a result, Scheffler is taking home a $1.782 million check.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson offered a $9.9 million purse this summer. While that's a good chunk of money, it's significantly less than what is offered at the major championships and the Tour's signature events. Those tournaments typically offer a $20 million purse, while the major championships and The Players Championship surpass that. The Masters, for example, offered a $21 million purse last month — which was a record for the event and sent Rory McIlroy home with a $4.2 million check after he completed the career grand slam .

Scheffler has now won 14 times in his career, half of which came last season — when he won The Players Championship, the Masters and the Tour Championship, among others. He’s not missed a cut this season and has now six top-10 finishes in nine starts. While he’s not been winning until now, Scheffler clearly hasn’t lost a step.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler and the rest of the field earned this week at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $1.782 million2. Erik van Rooyen — $1.079 million3. Sam Stevens — $683,1004. Jordan Spieth — $485,100T5. Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard, Takumi Kanaya, Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo — $305,972T13. Antoine Rozner, Jhonattan Vegas — $200,475T15. Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup, Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Kevin Roy, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam — $136,719T25. Ross Steelman, Pierceson Coody, Danny Walker, Nico Echavarria — $79,447.50T29. Kevin Yu, Taylor Dickson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Trey Mullinax — $66,330T33. Doug Ghim, Harry Hall, Niklas Norgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen, Ben Martin, Sungjae Im — $52,800T39. Jake Knapp, Rikuya Hoshino, Alex Smalley, Joseph Bramlett, Sami Valimaki, Nate Lashley — $40,095T45. Henrik Norlander, Matteo Manassero, Davis Riley — $31,18548. Rasmus Højgaard — $27,621T49. Karl Vilips, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire — $25,443T52. David Skinns, Ben Kohles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Rico Hoey — $23,710.50T56. Isaiah Salinda, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Kuchar, Stephan Jaeger — $22,770T60. Ben An, Cam Davis, Ryan Fox, Victor Perez — $21,97864. Brandon Matthews — $21,483T65. Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler — $21,186T67. Camilo Villegas, Alejandro Tosti, Rafael Campos — $20,69170. John Pak — $20,295