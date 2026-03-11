Orange County School Board votes to close 7 public schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School Board unanimously approved the closure of seven schools across the district on Tuesday night. The decision was driven mainly by declining enrollment numbers and prolonged low enrollment forecasts.

The closures involve six elementary schools and one middle school. Students attending these schools will be rezoned to different schools in the district. This change is part of a larger plan to manage changing student populations and facility usage.

The school board approved the closure of seven facilities:

Bonneville Elementary

Chickasaw Elementary

Eccleston Elementary

McCoy Elementary

Meadow Woods Elementary

Orlo Vista Elementary

Union Park Middle School

During the meeting, each school was discussed individually, and all closures received unanimous approval from the board members.

The decision comes after a series of informational meetings at the affected campuses, where district officials discussed the consolidation proposal with parents, students, and community members. These sessions offered families data on enrollment trends that influenced the board’s recommendation.

District leaders identified declining student enrollment and long-term low projections as the main reasons for closures. To facilitate the transition, they have already chosen the specific schools where students will be rezoned.

Students will remain at their current schools through the next academic year, with the new rezoning plans beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

