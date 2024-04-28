Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared his 2024 NFL Draft strategy to robbing a bank

The Dallas Cowboys selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones did not select a running back in this year's class.

That didn't thrill Cowboys fans who wanted to see the team add some talent at the position, where Dallas currently doesn't have an established player after Tony Pollard signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Is it any wonder that there's interest and excitement in the Cowboys possibly reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 8,262 yards and 86 touchdowns for Dallas from 2016-22.

Jones spoke with reporters after the Cowboys finished Day 3 of the draft and was asked about the team selecting three offensive lineman. In his view, the 2024 crop of talent was strong at the position and Dallas just took advantage of that. Fortunately, he explained it much more colorfully than that.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while talking about Dallas drafting three offensive linemen in what they believe is a strong offensive line draft class: “Why do you rob banks? Because that’s where the money is.” pic.twitter.com/cxYWUfJR06 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2024

"Why do you rob banks?" said Jones, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Because that's where the money is."

Though amusing, Jones' answer didn't address the running back question. That was left to executive vice president, chief operating officer and director of player personnel Stephen Jones.

As the younger Jones explained, the Cowboys had a different player graded higher than a running back each time their selection came up. He expects the team to add someone in free agency.

The #Cowboys say they didn't end up selecting a running back because whenever they could have, there was basically someone else on the board they had graded higher.



"I feel like we'll get that done [in free agency]." - SJ



FYI: Caelen Carson was this year's blinking light. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 27, 2024

However, with undrafted free agents now being signed, the Cowboys still haven't added a running back. Maybe the front office hasn't seen anyone worth inking to a deal.

Meanwhile, the Dallas depth chart at running back is currently topped by Rico Dowdle. The South Carolina product rushed for 361 yards last season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. After Dowdle is Deuce Vaughn, who ran for 40 yards. The team did sign Royce Freeman, who rushed for 319 yards with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023-24.