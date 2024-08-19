Fantasy football rankings 2024: Top RBs, according to our experts

Christian McCaffrey is expected to be the top pick at running back — and the No. 1 overall pick, in general — for fantasy purposes. No surprise there, though we could see some movement in his ADP if fantasy managers are panicking over McCaffrey's calf injury announced ahead of their Week 1 preseason game. But, assuming McCaffrey remains on top (which it looks like he will, as his ailment seems minor and it's already reported that he'll be ready for Week 1), which RB goes No. 2?

How about Breece Hall or Bijan Robinson? Two young, electrifying RBs being drafted back-to-back as the RB2 and RB3 in drafts so far this season? Is there really a wrong answer here?

You can lay out a thoughtful argument for either of them to be drafted as the RB2 off the board. Or, if you don't feel like making your own argument, you can read the cases our analysts laid out for each instead, as Dalton Del Don (backing Hall) and Andy Behrens (backing Robinson) went to bat for "their guys" in the latest edition of our fantasy football draft debates.

For what it's worth, drafters are siding with Hall as the RB2 off the board according to Yahoo ADP.

Unfortunately, Hall vs. Robinson won't be the only challenging decision you'll have to make in the course of your drafts. But don't worry. Our team of fantasy football analysts is here to help, laying out their half-point-per-reception running back rankings.

