National

Raiders to hire former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Las Vegas Raiders went with a notable name to fill their offensive coordinator slot.

The team is expected to his former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator under promoted head coach Antonio Pierce, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

This article will be updated with more information.

