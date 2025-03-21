U.K., Germany update travel advisories for those entering as U.S. cracks down on immigration enforcement

The United Kingdom and Germany have updated their travel guidance for their citizens planning to travel to the United States after several tourists were detained by U.S. immigration authorities in recent months.

It’s common for countries to issue travel advisories or warnings for things like crime levels, terrorism threats, current conflicts, health concerns or natural disasters.

The U.S. issues its own travel advisories for Americans traveling abroad. But a number of other countries are doing the same, as President Trump is cracking down on undocumented migrants in the U.S. and has implemented immigration-related action focused on tightening U.S. borders and stricter vetting procedures.

Travelers from many European countries and the U.K. can travel to the U.S. for business or tourism and stay for up to 90 days without a visa under the Department of Homeland Security's Visa Waiver Program. But several travelers from countries within the program — like Canada, Germany, the U.K. and France — have been stopped and detained by U.S. immigration authorities within recent months.

The U.K. and Germany have now issued travel warnings for their citizens looking to go to the U.S.

Here’s what has transpired.

The United Kingdom

In recent days, The U.K. Foreign Office updated guidance on its website for their citizens traveling to the U.S.

It currently states, “You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.”

Archived versions of the same website did not include potential legal consequences at the beginning of February and only stated, "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules," Reuters reported.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not explain the reason for the change.

The update comes around the same time a British tourist said she was held for more than two weeks in Washington state. Becky Burke, a 28-year-old from Wales, was backpacking through North America when she was allegedly denied entry into Canada on Feb. 26 "due to an incorrect visa," according to a Facebook post by her father, Paul Burke. She was subsequently denied reentry into the U.S. and was detained at a facility in Tacoma, Wash.

Burke had stayed with a host family in Oregon, where she performed chores in exchange for food and lodging. She was told she violated her visa even though she was never paid. Travelers using a temporary visitor visa cannot accept work or employment in the country. Burke was repatriated back to the U.K. on March 18, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Germany

This week Germany also updated its guidelines for its citizens looking to travel to the U.S. The European nation is investigating the cases of three of its citizens being denied entry and placed into detention by U.S. immigration authorities.

"Neither a valid [Electronic System for Travel Authorization] authorization nor a valid U.S. visa constitutes a right to entry into the USA," according to a translation of the German Foreign Office website. "The final decision regarding entry is made by the U.S. border official. It is recommended that you bring proof of your return journey (e.g., flight booking) upon entry."

The office also warns of potential legal consequences. “Criminal records in the United States, false information about the purpose of their stay, or even a slight overstay of their visa upon entry or exit can lead to arrest, detention, and deportation.”

Two German nationals were detained in January as they were separately trying to cross the San Ysidro border between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, the New York Times reported. They have since returned to Germany with their cases resolved. A third remaining case involves a German national — who is a legal permanent U.S. resident who received a green card residency permit in 2008 — who was detained by ICE at Boston International Airport on March 7. He is now being held at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, R.I., NBC News reported.

Nations with other travel advisories for the U.S.

Last November, New Zealand updated its travel guidelines to the U.S. to "Exercise increased caution in the United States of America (US) due to the threat of terrorism (level 2 of 4)." The nation's government travel website points to higher active shooter incidents and violent crime in the U.S. compared to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Finland have updated their travel guidance for transgender and nonbinary citizens planning to visit the U.S.

They cite that the U.S. government under the Trump administration will only recognize male or female gender markers.

"If your passport has the gender designation X or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the U.S. Embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed," Reuters reported, citing the Danish travel advisory updated on Friday.

Finland issued similar guidance last week on its travel advice page "If the applicant's current sex on their passport is different from their sex confirmed at birth, the U.S. authorities may refuse entry.”