Central Florida Decides: WFTV hosts debate for 7th Congressional District

ORLANDO, Fla. - The candidates vying for Florida’s 7th Congressional District – and the opportunity to represent much of Orlando in Washington – will go one-on-one for a live debate hosted by WFTV Channel 9.
Democratic incumbent Stephanie Murphy will face Republican challenger Mike Miller, the representative for House District 47, in the November midterm election.
Related Headlines
REGISTER TO VOTE: The deadline is Tuesday
The debate will be moderated by WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth.
Florida’s 7th Congressional District includes much of eastern Orlando as well as Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Winter Springs, Sanford, UCF, and Wekiva.
Interactive map of Florida's 7th Congressional District:
Warmoth will question the candidates on health care, infrastructure, immigration reform, economic development, affordable housing, education spending, gun control, national security, partisanship, leadership, tax policy and environmental issues.
Truth Tests & Election analysis from WFTV
“This is an opportunity for the people of Central Florida to hear directly from Representatives Murphy and Miller on where they stand on key issues facing our region and country,” said Paul Curran, market vice president of Cox Media Group Orlando.
The one-hour debate will be streamed live on WFTV.com Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The debate will be rebroadcast Sunday at noon on a special edition of Central Florida Spotlight with Greg Warmoth.
Click here to see other 2018 debates hosted by WFTV
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}