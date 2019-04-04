0 Demanding border action, Trump threatens tariffs on Mexican cars

A day before going to the U.S. border with Mexico, President Donald Trump again publicly warned the Mexican government that unless officials crack down on illegal immigrants and illegal drugs destined for the United States, Mr. Trump said he would slap tariffs on cars built in Mexico, and ultimately close the border to trade if Mexican efforts fall short.

"We're going to give them a one year warning," the President told reporters at the White House.

"If Mexico doesn't give the help - that's okay - we're going to tariff their cars coming into the United States," Mr. Trump said.

"The cars are very big - and if that doesn't work, we're going to close the border," the President said. "But I think that will work - it's massive numbers of dollars."

"I'll do it," the President said bluntly. "I don't play games."

President Trump: "Mexico understands that we're going to close the border or I'm going to tariff the cars. One or the other. Probably start off with the tariffs. That'll be a very powerful incentive."



Full video here: https://t.co/7lbTVgqE9G pic.twitter.com/iCZeZDOMLo — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2019

On Capitol Hill, members of both parties expressed concern about the economic impact of any move to close the border.

“Closing the border to legal commerce would be devastating to Texas,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “Millions of jobs, in Texas and across the country, depend upon trade with Mexico, and the federal government shouldn’t do anything to jeopardize those jobs.”

“We sell lots of pork into Mexico,” said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK). “The trade relationship between the southwestern states and Mexico is critically important.”

Our region should not have to endure the consequences of another Trump shutdown, this time at the Mexican border. Our economy relies on trade w/ other countries. Shutting down the border would be an mistake that would harm millions of people and kill jobs. https://t.co/vFQZ4gcBrs — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) April 4, 2019

Today, I joined @RepCuellar to introduce a resolution strongly condemning @realDonaldTrump's threat to shut down our southern border.



His reckless behavior is a true national crisis and Congress needs to stand against his attempts to harm our economy and our nation's values. pic.twitter.com/Zhy3W5L2Yc — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) April 4, 2019

Trump has no idea of the economic catastrophe he will cause on border communities and throughout the country with his misguided decision to close the border. Brash actions that do nothing to address the humanitarian situation at the border solve nothing. https://t.co/rL8T6ApJKd — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 4, 2019

In his remarks on Thursday, President Trump seemingly backed off an immediate call to close the border - as he made clear a 'one year warning' was on the table for the Mexican government.

“And if the drugs don't stop - or largely stop - we're going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, in particular cars,” Mr. Trump said.

“The whole ballgame is cars,” he added.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.