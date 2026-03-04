Ex-neurosurgeon, 72, wounded in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Florida

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old former neurosurgeon was wounded and a U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg during a gunfight in Indian River County.

The shootout occurred as a multi-agency task force attempted to arrest the suspect on sexual assault warrants out of Colorado.

Investigators reported that Steffens had previously stated he would not be taken into custody alive while traveling to the Treasure Coast.

The team involved in the operation included two detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and two from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Steffens, a former neurosurgeon, was wanted in Colorado on felony allegations. Investigators say he drugged a victim with prescription medications he obtained and then sexually assaulted her. Officers began searching for Steffens after receiving a tip that he was traveling to the Treasure Coast area by bus.

Steffens was seated in the passenger seat of the car and ignored multiple lawful commands to exit the vehicle. He then opened fire on the five Task Force members from inside the car, leading detectives and U.S. Marshals to immediately return fire.

Steffens was struck multiple times during the exchange and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite his injuries, he is expected to survive. One U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg during the gunfight but was released from medical care after being treated.

In addition to the pending sexual assault charges in Colorado, Steffens now faces attempted murder charges related to the shooting of the task force members.

The Indian River County detectives involved in the incident did not report any injuries.

