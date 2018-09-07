Florida Supreme Court allows ban on dog racing to stay on ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Friday, the Florida Supreme Court dealt with three controversial statewide amendment proposals, kicking one off the ballot and allowing the other two to remain.
The court struck down Amendment 8. The amendment, drafted by the Constitution Revision Commission, would have given the state more power to create charter schools, shifting much of that power from local school boards.
Courts had raised questions about the amendment being too misleading, with a lower court pointing out that the words “charter schools” did not appear anywhere in the ballot language.
While charter school lobbyists lost out, those pushing for victims rights and an end for greyhound racing were pleased with the court’s other decisions.
The court also kept Amendment 6 on the ballot, also known as “Marsy’s Law”. The amendment would give victims better access to restitution as well as shielding them from some court proceedings. Civil rights groups have opposed the measure, saying it undercuts due process.
The state’s high court also kept on the ballot Amendment 13, a ban on greyhound racing, with the group Yes on 13 releasing a statement saying, “This ridiculous challenge was a desperate attempt to prevent voters from having a voice on whether greyhound confinement and deaths should continue.”
Florida voters will decide on these measures on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Amendments in Florida must pass with at least 60% of the vote.
