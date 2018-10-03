ORLANDO, Fla. - John Legend is coming to Orlando – but not for the kind of concert you might expect.
The musician and actor will appear and perform at a Get Out the Vote kick-off event at Evans High School.
Voter registration deadline is less than a week away: Here's how to register
The event starts at 3:30 p.m.
It is presented by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization that aims to help discrimination against people with convictions.
Tickets to the event are free, but space is limited and registration is required. Click or tap here to go to the event registration page.
According to the singer’s Facebook page, Legend is supporting Amendment 4, a Florida ballot question over whether to restore the right to vote for people with felony convictions upon completion of their sentences. The proposed amendment does not extend voting rights to people convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.
Central Florida Decides: Truth Tests & Analysis from WFTV
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}