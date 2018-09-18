0 Let your voice be heard! How to register to vote in Florida

Versión en español abajo

Floridians, do you want to exercise your constitutional right to vote in federal, state and local elections?

Here are a few steps to help you register to vote:

Step 1 – Make sure you are eligible to vote:

Be a citizen of the United States of America.

Be a legal resident of Florida.

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered.

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote.

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person who has been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored.

Step 2 – To submit an online application, you will need:

Your Florida driver license (Florida DL) or Florida identification card (Florida ID card) issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

The last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN4).

The Florida Department of State’s website reads: “If you do not have any one or all of the information above, you may still use the online system to prefill a voter registration application form. However, you will have to print, sign, and then mail or deliver your completed voter registration application to your county Supervisor of Elections’ Office.”

The deadline to register for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election.

Versión en español:

Floridanos, ¿quieren ejercer su derecho constitucional al voto en elecciones federales, estatales y locales?

Siga estos pasos para registrarse para votar:

1. - Para poder optar a inscribirse y votar, debe:

Ser ciudadano de los Estados Unidos;

Ser residente legal de Florida;

Ser residente legal del condado donde desea inscribirse;

Tener al menos 16 años para preinscribirse o al menos 18 años para inscribirse y votar;

No ser una persona que haya sido declarada mentalmente incapacitada para votar en Florida o en cualquier otro estado sin haber recuperado el derecho a voto; y

No ser una persona que haya sido condenada por un delito grave sin que se hayan recuperado sus derechos civiles.

Para suministrar una solicitud en línea, necesitará:

Su licencia de conducir de Florida o su tarjeta de identificación de Florida expedidas por el Departamento de Seguridad de Carreteras y Vehículos Motorizados de Florida.

Los últimos cuatro dígitos de su número de seguro social (SSN4).

El plazo de inscripción para una próxima elección es de 29 días antes de dicha elección.

Haga clic aquí para más información.

