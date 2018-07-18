0 Ahead of election, Orange County Supervisor of Elections announces changes to polling locations

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is notifying voters of changes to polling places ahead of the 2018 election.

“We encourage everyone to check their registration information and update their voter record before election day, if needed,” wrote Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections in a press release. “This will save the voter time on election day and will ensure they receive important election mailings.”

Let your voice be heard! How to register to vote in Florida

The office said voters affected by the changes will receive a new voter information card and official sample ballot.

Florida voters head to the polls for the primaries on Tues., Aug. 28. Florida's general election is Tues., Nov. 6.

Coverage You Can Count On: Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

Polling place changes affect the following precincts:

Precinct 130 will move to Lake Whitney Elementary School at 1351 Windermere Road from Windermere Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Precinct 138 will move to Stonybrook West Golf Club at 15501 Towne Commons Boulevard from Oasis Community Church.

Precinct 140 will move to Water Conserv II Distribution Center at 17498 McKinney Road from Orange County National Golf Center.

Precinct 215 will move to New Life Church at 3311 N Powers Drive from Orlando Baptist Temple.

Precinct 219 will move to West Oaks Mall at 9401 W Colonial Drive from New Life Church.

Precinct 220 will move to Woman’s Club of Ocoee at 4 N Lakewood Avenue from Ocoee Lakeshore Center.

Election season in the Sunshine State: Catch up on Florida politics here

Precinct 229 will move to Apopka Calvary Nazarene at 750 Roger Williams Road from Inspire Centre.

Precinct 232 will move to Grace Pointe Church at 2051 Lester Road from Apopka Golf & Tennis at Errol Estate.

Precinct 233 will move to Word of Life at 1853 Vick Road from Northside Baptist Church.

Precinct 239 will move to Zellwood United Methodist Church at 5538 W Jones Avenue from St Patrick Catholic Church.

Precinct 302 will move to Wadeview Neighborhood Center at 2177 S Summerlin Avenue from 1st Christian Church of Orlando.

Precinct 335 will move to National Guard Armory at 2809 S Ferncreek Avenue from Pershing Avenue Christian Church.

Precinct 340 will move to Union Park Church of the Nazarene at 1670 N Chickasaw Trail from Italian American Social Club.

Precinct 410 will move to Legacy Middle School at 11398 Lake Underhill Road from East Orlando Harley Davidson.

Precinct 412 will move to Stoneybrook East Fitness Center at 14351 Stoneybrook Boulevard from Stoneybrook East Golf Club.

Viral video, must-see stories and breaking news: Follow WFTV on Facebook

Precinct 420 will move to Rancho Isla del Encanto at 6747 Whispering Pines Road from Worship & Praise Center.

Precinct 505 will move to Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex at 99 E Marks Street from IBEW Union Hall.

Precinct 543 will move to East River High School at 650 East River Falcons Way from Bithlo Community Center.

Precinct 548 will move to Florida Conference United Church of Christ at 9300 University Boulevard from Acacia Florida.

Precinct 618 will move to New Covenant Bible Fellowship at 1722 W Oak Ridge Road from UAW Local 788 Union Hall.

For more information, voters can go to orangecountyvotes.com – or call the elections office at (407) 836-VOTE (8683)

© 2018 Cox Media Group.