Kamala Harris, 54, is a junior senator from California. Previously the state's attorney general, she is known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trump's nominees. She is the only black woman in the race, which analysts say gives her an advantage to tap into networks like historically black colleges and universities that haven't been fully realized before. Her prosecutorial record has come under scrutiny amid a push for criminal justice reform.
Other Candidates:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}