0 LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings

With confidence growing among Republicans in the U.S. Senate, federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh is back on Capitol Hill for a third day of hearings on his nomination by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court, as GOP Senators argue that Kavanaugh is a properly tempered jurist to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, while Democrats contend Kavanaugh will tip the balance of the court too far to the conservative side.

The first day of questions for Kavanaugh stretched for over twelve hours, finally ending after 10 pm on Wednesday night. This second day of Q&A will be shorter, as Senators will get rounds of 20 minutes, rather than a full half hour.

President Trump on Wednesday praised the performance of his nominee for the High Court, predicting swift approval by the full Senate.

“I think Brett Kavanaugh has really conducted himself in an incredibly positive manner,” the President told reporters.

10:10 am – This is one of the emails that is attracting attention, a 2003 exchange involving Kavanaugh – who was then working in the Bush White House on judicial nominations, where he suggests that Roe v. Wade was not ‘settled law,’ which raises red flags for Democrats, worried that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn that landmark decision on abortion.











10:00 am – Some of the “committee confidential” emails involving Kavanaugh have started leaking out, as the New York Times published some this morning on the internet.

9:50 am – The hearing begins not with testimony from Judge Kavanaugh, but with an extended spat between Senators about emails of Judge Kavanaugh, from when he worked at the White House. Many of them have been designated “committee confidential” – which means they can be seen by Senators, but cannot be publicly released. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) threatened to release documents, saying he knows the penalty could be expulsion from the Senate. The documents are not ‘top secret’ – but are related to Kavanaugh’s time as Staff Secretary to President George W. Bush.

9:35 am – The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), taps the gavel to start the hearing, welcoming those in the audience for the third day – even those who might only be there for a few minutes – as Grassley drew some chuckles with his reference to those who might interrupt today’s proceedings.

9:20 am – As Senators begin arriving for this third day of hearings, one exchange last night is still prompting questions in the halls of Congress. It came from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who all but accused Judge Kavanaugh of discussing the Special Counsel probe with people who worked at the law firm of Mark Kasowitz, who once led President Trump’s defense as his personal lawyer. It was one of the few times in the hearing that Kavanaugh seemed to be knocked off stride, but while Harris kept asking about who Kavanaugh discussed the case with, she never came out and said who was involved.

Complete exchange between @senkamalaharris and Judge Kavanaugh on Mueller Investigation. pic.twitter.com/FXhW3XmV19 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2018

9:00 am – Once again today there is an early line outside of the Senate office buildings for the public – and after the repeated interruptions the first two days by demonstrators – it’s not out of the question that someone in this photo will be repeating some of those verbal interruptions inside the hearing.