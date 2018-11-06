  • LIVE RESULTS: Election Night 2018

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - As voting winds down, WFTV Channel 9 has live results of the major races that will affect your community, Florida, and the nation's capital.

    Bookmark this page and refresh it throughout the evening to see live results from this election.

    Related Headlines

    For live, in-depth analysis and updates from the largest team of journalists in Central Florida, watch us live on WFTV Channel 9, WRDQ Channel 27, WFTV.com, the WFTV News app, and on your Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku TV.

    Be the first to know:
    Download the free WFTV News App for Election Night updates

    WATCH LIVE NOW:
    ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

     

     

     

     

     

    WATCH LIVE NOW:
    ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

     

     

     

    Be the first to know:
    Download the free WFTV News App for Election Night updates

    COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF STATE & LOCAL RACES:

    Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia

     

    BREVARD COUNTY

     

     

    LAKE COUNTY

     

     

    MARION COUNTY

     

     

    ORANGE COUNTY

     

     

    OSCEOLA COUNTY

     

     

    SEMINOLE COUNTY

     

     

    SUMTER COUNTY

     

     

    VOLUSIA COUNTY

     

    Be the first to know:
    Download the free WFTV News App for Election Night updates

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories