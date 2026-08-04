Ohio Rep. Max Miller requests US House probe into domestic abuse allegations made against him

Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller said Tuesday he was filing paperwork to launch a House investigation into domestic abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife as the embattled former adviser to President Donald Trump fought to remain in the race for his Ohio congressional seat.

Miller, facing mounting scrutiny over the allegations, said in announcing the move on the social media platform X that he was requesting the probe “to clear my name," adding “I have nothing to hide.”

The second-term congressman, a senior White House aide during Trump's first presidency, is facing a flurry of legal filings by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who is the daughter of Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, and an ex-girlfriend. House Democrats have called for an investigation.

Trump spoke with Miller on Monday and advised that his candidacy “doesn't look good,” according to a source familiar with the conversation who was granted anonymity to discuss a private conversation. Trump's conversation with Miller was first reported by Axios. Wednesday is the deadline for Miller to withdraw from his reelection campaign if he choses to step down.

Sen. Moreno, who had long been silent on the allegations, spoke out Sunday, saying Miller fails to display “the basic standards of character required to hold elected office."

Miller, who had been endorsed by Trump, has said he will remain in the race for his competitive House district seat in northeastern Ohio, which includes affluent suburbs of Cleveland and rural areas to the southwest.

He had previewed his decision over the weekend when he livestreamed a video defending himself on X and posting a cache of documents related to his divorce and custody cases.

“I’m not dropping out of this race and I’ll win in November,” he said on the platform.

Trump declined to say publicly on Monday whether Miller should exit the race, noting that the accusations against him were “allegations.”

“I know Max. He's a good person. I mean, I always thought he was a very good person. And I'm going to let the families figure that out,” Trump told reporters when asked about Miller during an Oval Office event.

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