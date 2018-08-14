Political Salsa forum promises lively discussion with Puerto Rican voters tuned in

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Many of the people on Florida ballots will appear at a forum in Orlando this week to discuss problems impacting Central Florida.
The third annual Political Salsa event will give voters the opportunity to meet candidates and learn about where they stand on major issues.
This year’s event holds special significance with thousands of displaced Puerto Ricans temporarily calling Central Florida home after Hurricane Maria.
Organizers posted on Facebook Monday that the event is sold out.
The event is hosted by the Puerto Rican Bar Association. The panels will moderated by Eyewitness News anchor Nancy Alvarez.
Candidates that are scheduled to participate include:
- State House candidate Anna Eskamani (Democrat)
- State House candidate Bob Cortes (Republican)
- U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (Democrat)
- U.S. House candidate Mike Miller (Republican)
- U.S. House candidate Wayne Liebnitzky (Republican)
- Orange County Sheriff candidate Joe Lopez (Democrat)
- Orange County Commissioner candidate Maribel Gomez-Cordero (Democrat)
Organizers promise a non-partisan, festive campaign atmosphere that empowers Puerto Rican voters to learn more about the region and the people on the ballot.
Then event is Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Acacia on N. Econlockhatchee Trail, which is off East Colonial Drive in Union Park.
Florida's primary is Tuesday, Aug. 28.
