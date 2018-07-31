Election checklist: Who's running in Central Florida's big 2018 races

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Florida's big midterm races are getting national attention during the 2018 election season.
No matter where you live, Florida voters will decide three major categories: Florida governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. House Representative.
Here is a guide to all of the major races:
U.S. Senate
Incumbent democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is being challenged by republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Primary voters will not cast a ballot in this race for the Aug. 28 primary because each major party has only one candidate.
Voters will decide on this race on Election Day, Nov. 6.
Florida Governor
With Gov. Rick Scott leaving office because of a two-term limit, both parties are vying for the state's top executive office.
Republican candidates:
- Don Baldauf
- U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis
- Timothy Devine
- Bob Langford
- John Joseph Mercadante
- Bruce Nathan
- Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam
- Republican Liberty Caucus chairman Bob White
Democratic candidates:
- Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum
- Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham
- Jeff Greene
- Chris King
- Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine
- Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
- John Wetherbee
Voters registered as republicans or democrats will choose a candidate for their respective party in the primary Tues., Aug. 28.
U.S. House of Representatives
All 27 of Florida’s congressional districts are up for grabs. The republican party currently holds 16 of the 27 congressional seats.
U.S. House races impacting Central Florida:
- 2nd District (central panhandle and northcentral Florida and includes part of Marion County)
- Republican incumbent Neal Dunn face will face democrats Brandon Scott Peters or Bob Rackleff in the November election.
- 2nd Congressional District map:
- 3rd District (northcentral Florida and includes Gainseville and parts of Marion and Flagler counties)
- Republican incumbent Ted Yoho faces challenger Judson Sapp in the GOP primary. Democrats Dushyant Gosai, Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Tom Wells are vying for a place on the November ballot.
- 3rd Congressional District map:
- 6th District (All of Volusia County and parts of Lake, Flagler and Alachua counties)
- Current U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is running for governor and is not eligible to run for another term in congress. The republicans vying to replace him are former State Rep. Fred Costello, Michael Waltz and John Ward. The democrats running are Stephen Sevigny, Nancy Soderberg and John Upchurch.
- 6th Congressional district map:
- 7th District (All of Seminole County and the northcentral portion of Orange County)
- Incumbent democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy faces a challenge from democrat Chardo Richardson. Republicans vying for the seat are Vennia Francois, State Rep. Mike Miller, and Scott Sturgill.
- 7th Congressional District map:
- 8th District (includes eastern Orange County and all of Brevard County)
- Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey faces Democratic challenger Sanjay Patel on the November ballot.
- 8th Congressional District map:
- 9th District (includes central Orange County, all of Osceola County and part of Polk County)
- Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Darren Soto faces a primary challenge from fellow democrat Alan Grayson, who held the position from 2009 to 2011. The winner will face republican Wayne Liebnitzky in the November election.
- 9th Congressional District map:
- 10th District (western Orange County)
- Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces a primary challenge from democrat Wade Darius. No republicans have filed to run against the democratic nominee.
- 10th Congressional District map:
- 11th District (includes parts of Marion, Lake and Sumter counties)
- Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster will face democrat Dana Cottrell on the November ballot.
- 11th Congressional District map:
- 15th District (includes parts of Polk and Lake counties)
- Current republican U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross will retire from Congress after eight years. Running to replace him are republicans Neil Combee, Sean Harper, Danny Kushmer, Curt Rogers, Ed Shoemaker and State Rep. Ross Spano. Democratic candidates are Kristen Carlson, Andrew Learned and Raymond Pena, Jr.
- 15th Congressional District map:
- 17th District (includes part of Polk County)
- Current republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney is not seeking reelection. Running to replace him are republicans Bill Akins, State Rep. Julio Gonzalez and Greg Steube. The democratic candidates are April Freeman and Bill Pollard.
- 17th Congressional District map:
