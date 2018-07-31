  • Election checklist: Who's running in Central Florida's big 2018 races

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Florida's big midterm races are getting national attention during the 2018 election season.

    No matter where you live, Florida voters will decide three major categories: Florida governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. House Representative.

    Here is a guide to all of the major races:

    U.S. Senate

    Incumbent democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is being challenged by republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Primary voters will not cast a ballot in this race for the Aug. 28 primary because each major party has only one candidate.

    Voters will decide on this race on Election Day, Nov. 6.

    Florida Governor

    With Gov. Rick Scott leaving office because of a two-term limit, both parties are vying for the state's top executive office.

    Republican candidates:


    Democratic candidates:


    Voters registered as republicans or democrats will choose a candidate for their respective party in the primary Tues., Aug. 28.

    U.S. House of Representatives

    All 27 of Florida’s congressional districts are up for grabs. The republican party currently holds 16 of the 27 congressional seats.

    U.S. House races impacting Central Florida:

