0 Watch James Comey's interview with The Washington Post live Tuesday

Former FBI director James Comey is expected to discuss his “stormy tenure as head of the FBI” in a live interview with The Washington Post Tuesday.

Comey will be interviewed by Post reporter Carol Leonnig beginning at 9 a.m. ET. The interview is expected to last around 45 minutes, according to the Post.

Last month Ch. 9 anchor Greg Warmoth was the only journalist in the state of Florida to interview Comey.

During an eight-minute interview, Warmoth asked Comey about Trump, Hillary Clinton, the White House, the Pulse nightclub terror attack and the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Comey will discuss “his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, his tense relationship with President Donald Trump and his controversial firing a year ago,” the Post said.

The interview comes three weeks after Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” was released, and amid an ongoing public feud between Comey and Trump.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017, 10 months into the investigation of possible collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Trump said he fired Comey because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case. Trump later said he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he fired Comey.

In a Fox News interview last week, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump fired Comey because Comey would not state “that he (Trump) wasn’t a target” of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Since the firing, Trump has tweeted about Comey and his tenure as leader of the FBI. Comey has said in interviews that Trump is “unfit to be president” and that he acted like a “mob boss” in demanding loyalty from those around him.

The Post interview will be streamed live here on Tuesday.

