Project to replace Port Canaveral drawbridge placed on hold

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A popular project at Port Canaveral is being put on hold.

The project is looking to make improvements to the State Road 401 Bridge.

The drawbridge is used to move drivers from the Beachline to the cruise ships.

Watch: Woman rescued after falling off cruise ship out of Port Canaveral

It was supposed to get upgraded and expanded, but now it’s on hold.

CEO and director of Port Canaveral, John Murray, brought up the issue during a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Read: New cruise ship to start sailing from Port Canaveral this year

The drawbridge was supposed to be replaced to accommodate bigger boats and ships.

However, the Florida Department of Transportation announced the project is on hold at the request of the space industry.

Read: Port Canaveral on pace to fly past 2022 passenger numbers, considering added parking

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group