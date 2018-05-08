  • Temporary Pulse Orlando memorial opens in honor of victim, survivors

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A temporary memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Pulse Orlando nightclub attack will open Tuesday.

     

    The memorial shows how the community is healing from the tragedy.

     

    Visitors can leave notes and flowers in honor of the 49 lives lost and the 68 people who were injured in June 2016.

     

    Since the end of February, crews have been working on the temporary memorial, but construction didn't stop people from honoring those who were killed.

     

    Many signed banners on the fence and continued to leave flowers.

     

    Over the weekend, Orlando police officers tweeted pictures of their tour, which is also another group directly impacted by the tragedy.

     

    The long-term plan is for there to be a permanent memorial and museum once a design is selected.

     

