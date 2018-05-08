Temporary Pulse Orlando memorial opens in honor of victim, survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. - A temporary memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Pulse Orlando nightclub attack will open Tuesday.
Related Headlines
Pulse: 1 year later, Orlando remembers
The memorial shows how the community is healing from the tragedy.
Visitors can leave notes and flowers in honor of the 49 lives lost and the 68 people who were injured in June 2016.
Since the end of February, crews have been working on the temporary memorial, but construction didn't stop people from honoring those who were killed.
Photos: Pulse remembrance ceremony on 1-year anniversary
Many signed banners on the fence and continued to leave flowers.
Over the weekend, Orlando police officers tweeted pictures of their tour, which is also another group directly impacted by the tragedy.
The long-term plan is for there to be a permanent memorial and museum once a design is selected.
Stories of survival: Pulse shooting victims remember
Today, first responders had the chance to tour the completed @pulseorlando temporary memorial that will open to the public on Tuesday.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018
What an incredible & moving tribute to Orlando, the 49 angels taken from our community, their families and the survivors. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/Bgz1EWgHpO
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}