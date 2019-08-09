  • APS Biogroup Recalls Viralox, DPS Throat Spray, Immulox, and Immuno PRP Spray, Because of Possible

    These products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. Stenotrophomonas maltophilia is a gram-negative bacteria that can cause respiratory infection, particularly in immunocompromised individuals.

