  • Food Recall Of Sweet And Salty Trail Mix –Because Of Possible Health Risk, Due To Potential Presence

    Updated:
    Rucker's Wholesale and Service Co. of Bridgeport, IL is voluntarily recalling the specific code dates listed below of Uncle Bucks Sweet & Salty Trail Mix peg bag, due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories