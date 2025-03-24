Father of Tyre Sampson speaks out about whistleblower lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today marks the three-year remembrance of the death of Tyre Sampson.14-year-old Tyre was killed after being thrown off the Orlando Free Fall ride off I-Drive.

Last week, Austin Campbell-Alexander, a former ride worker, filed a lawsuit claiming he told operators that the ride was not safe to use.

We talked to Tyre’s father about that. Yarnell Sampson says, “He should never have been allowed to get on that ride. Thank God for Whistleblowers; I hope more whistleblowers come out. They should be able to tell their truth to free their souls. Because any person who was there was affected by the situation, the tragedy.”

The family shared a video of a balloon release in Tyre’s memory in East St Louis, Illinois.

An attorney representing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot released this statement, saying,

“Our clients promptly investigated the tragic accident that resulted in the death of Tyre Sampson. Upon discovering that Mr. Campbell-Alexander adjusted the sensors that caused the accident, he was suspended and relieved of any further involvement or access to any rides. We proactively notified investigating authorities of Mr. Campbell-Alexander’s and other employees’ conduct. At all times, we cooperated with the investigators. We worked diligently to resolve the litigation and claims with Tyre’s family as well as the administrative agencies involved. Mr. Campbell-Alexander’s claims are in direct conflict with statements he provided following the accident, which will no doubt be demonstrated in Court.”









