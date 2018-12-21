0
Funky Chunky, Llc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond and Cashew Tree-Nut in 10 Oz. Nutty
Funky Chunky, LLC of Eden Prairie, MN is recalling 10 oz Nutty Choco Pop Gift Box, 50 oz. Holiday Crowd Pleaser and 50 oz. Crowd Pleaser, because it may contain undeclared Almond and Cashew Tree Nut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds and Cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
