Gilda Industries, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Butter Pound Cake
Gilda Industries, Inc voluntarily recalls select code dates and manufacturing lot numbers of Panque – Butter pound cake because they may contain undeclared milk . People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled panque –butter pound cake
