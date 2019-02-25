0
Golean Detox USA Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Golean DETOX Capsules Due to Presence of
Golean Detox USA, Charlotte, NC is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Golean DETOX capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found Golean DETOX capsules to be tainted with undeclared sibutramine and phenolphthalein. Sibutramine is an appetite suppressant that was withdrawn from the U.S. market due to safety concerns. Phenolphthalein was once an ingredient used in over-the-counter laxatives, but because of concerns of carcinogenicity is not currently approved for marketing in the United States. The presence of sibutramine and phenolphthalein in Golean DETOX renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.
