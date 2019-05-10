0
ICCO Cheese Company, Inc., Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Walnuts and Pecans in Gia Russa Whole
ICCO Cheese Company is recalling Gia Russa Unseasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs and Gia Russa Italian Seasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs with "best by" dates of 08/21/2019, 09/21/2019, 10/04/2019, 11/09/2019, 11/12/2019, 12/05/2019 because they may contain undeclared walnuts and pecans.
