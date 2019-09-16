  • Takeda Issues US Recall of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection Due to the Potential for

    Updated:
    Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the company is issuing a US recall for all doses of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection (25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, and 100 mcg). This recall is being conducted after discussions with the FDA and is effec

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories