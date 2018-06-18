2 dead after Osaka hit with massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake

OSAKA, Japan - A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck outside Osaka Monday morning, leaving at least two dead and 41 injured.
The quake registered around 8 a.m. with an initial strength of 5.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
PM Abe stresses rescuing lives is of utmost importance. He tells reporters at 0859 local time an hour after the big earthquake in Osaka.He says the government is trying to gather information on damage, prepare for rescue and relief, and inform the latest to the public— michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) June 18, 2018
There was no tsunami threat however morning commutes were disrupted as trains were not running and power was out to many homes, according to the Japan Times.
Kansai Electric Power Co. said nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture were operating normally.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
