2018 Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift top winner list

Singers, songwriters and recording artists were awarded at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday in Las Vegas.
Top Artist
///Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @edsheeran wins Top Artist! CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/VpsKVSTg0c
SO PROUD of @edsheeran winning Top Artist! Way to go! 👏 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/eU3NUhoPM1— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @Camila_Cabello deserves a HUGE CONGRATS as she takes home the Billboard Chart Achievement Award! #CAMILA_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/iSdvNf8jiu
YOU voted and @Camila_Cabello wins! Congrats on your Billboard Chart Achievement Award! 👏 #BBMAs #CAMILA_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/9UI0rj9cuK— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Icon Award
GIMME A BEAT! @JanetJackson's dance moves are ICONIC... JUST. LIKE. HER. #BBMAs #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/tFWXJpAPCm— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] ICON AWARD UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
There is no doubt that @JanetJackson is an absolute ICON. Congratulations on your ICON Award, @JanetJackson! #ICON_JANET #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lEzjWKOPO0
After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Top Country Song
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @SamHuntMusic's 'Body Like a Back Road' is the winner of Top Country Song! Congrats! 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/W5xi4vM52B
I know that song like the back of my hand. @SamHuntMusic is taking home the #BBMAs for Top Country Song! pic.twitter.com/BfNZAFr5v2— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Top Selling Album
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @taylorswift13's 'reputation' wins Top Selling Album! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VsbmT5wVgB
And the #BBMAs for Top Selling Album goes to... 🥁🥁🥁— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
...@taylorswift13's 'reputation'! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/1wcCx19zw1
Top Rap Song
.@PostMalone and @21savage lookin' like rockstars as they accept the award for Top Rap Song! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/g8NCGtUGw1— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @PostMalone + @21savage win Top Rap Song for 'Rockstar!' Congrats! pic.twitter.com/tKNyoyicNa
Top Social Artist
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @BTS_twt takes the win for Top Social Artist presented by @23andMe for the second year in a row! Congrats! 🏆🏆 #BTS_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/n15O58BUIi
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
.@TheChainsmokers are #BBMAs WINNERS! Congrats on taking home the 🏆 for Top Dance/Electronic Artist! pic.twitter.com/WOXnCgEExT— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Top Female Artist
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @taylorswift13 wins the #BBMAs for Top Female Artist! pic.twitter.com/6qYqf39zzT
Look What You Made @taylorswift13 do 👀 ...WIN the #BBMAs for Top Female Artist! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/adf3zY3YxG— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Top Hot 100 Song
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @LuisFonsi, @daddy_yankee and @justinbieber's 'Despacito' wins the #BBMAs for Top Hot 100 Song! pic.twitter.com/h0AggJWNMz
.@LuisFonsi accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/EVMGIxFWaf— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
Top New Artist
//Access Granted: [#BBMAs] Trophy UNLOCKED_— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
_User: @thegreatkhalid takes home the first #BBMAs of the night for Top New Artist! pic.twitter.com/1RKZfXjrK0
Your Top New Artist winner is... @thegreatkhalid! CONGRATS! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/KZmjuDbjBI— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
