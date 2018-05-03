7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor sting operation

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Seven women, including a 71-year-old, have been arrested on sex charges in an undercover sting operation at massage businesses in Gainesville, Georgia.
Following complaints and tips, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation at seven massage businesses.
Myung Hee Lim, 49, Soo Jin Chang, 46, Sue Yeon Crum, 71, Uni Chong Bell, 63, Zhao Dongming, 50, Shun Zi Li, 48, and Ju Hyun Lee, 44, were arrested, The Gainesville Times reported.
Investigators said workers offered sex for hire at five of the seven businesses.
“It’s kind of rare to hear things like that around here,” said Jesus Gomez, a frequent visitor to the small shopping center that had been home to the one of the massage businesses.
The Sheriff’s Office says as part of the undercover sting, investigators worked to determine if anyone involved was a victim of sex trafficking.
“Fortunately, they didn’t find any violations as far as human trafficking goes. But they’re going to be out there keeping their eyes out for sure,” said Derrick Booth, with the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said all the women arrested have been released on bond.
