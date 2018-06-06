Actor David Spade remembers late sister-in-law Kate Spade: 'She was so sharp'

Actor David Spade paid tribute to his sister-in-law, Kate Spade, late Tuesday, hours after she was found dead in her apartment in New York City.
Kate Spade, a fashion designer well-known for the colorful line of handbags that bared her name, was married to David Spade’s brother, Andy Spade. Kate and Andy met in college at Arizona State University and launched a sleek line of Kate Spade-branded handbags in the 1990s.
David Spade on Tuesday night shared a blurry photo of himself and Kate Spade on Instagram. He said the image was snapped “during Christmas family photos.”
“We had so much fun that day,” David Spade wrote. “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it.”
The fashion brand Kate Spade founded, Kate Spade New York, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the iconic designer died. She was 55.
Police told The Associated Press her body was discovered Tuesday morning by a housekeeper and that a note found at the scene pointed to “a tragic suicide.”
“It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on,” David Spade wrote.
Kate Spade is survived by her husband and their 13-year-old daughter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}