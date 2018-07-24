0 ‘Addiction is a terrifying disease': Celebrities react to Demi Lovato's reported heroin overdose

Fans and friends are stunned by news of Demi Lovato’s reported heroin overdose, first reported by TMZ.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, something that has earned her praise through her career.

>>Related: Pop star Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent heroin overdose, report says

“Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease,” Brad Paisley tweeted. “There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Other stars are reaching out to share their support online.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

>> Read more trending news

The singer and actress grew up in Albuquerque and started her career early, first as a child star on “Barney & Friends.” She was also known for her roles in shows like “Sonny with a Chance” and the film, “Camp Rock.”

>>Related: Photos: Demi Lovato through the years

Lovato released her debut album “Don’t Forget” in 2008.

In 2009, she released her second album, “Here We Go Again” and went on tour with the Jonas Brothers as their opening act.

While on tour, Lovato sought treatment for “emotional and physical issues” after getting into a fight with a dancer, People reports.

The singer, who celebrated six years of sobriety in March, has been open about her struggles with alcohol and drug use, as well as bulimia and self-harm.

Lovato drew attention for the June 2018 release of the single “Sober,” in which she admits to a relapse after going six years without drinking alcohol.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.