Areas of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

Some sections along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been placed under a swimming advisory, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal, officials said.
Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but to prevent swallowing water, people should keep their heads out of the water.
Temporary swimming advisory signs were placed at beaches that were found to have high levels of bacteria in the water, the department said on its website.
