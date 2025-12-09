Florida man ‘teleports’ into stolen BMW—then crashes at 100+ mph in Volusia County, witnesses say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A BMW stolen in Volusia County yesterday ended up wrecked after its alleged thief told deputies he “teleported” into the car.

Witnesses reported that the driver was going over 100 mph before the crash.

Calvin Curtis Johnson, 36, the suspect, is currently hospitalized and faces charges of grand theft auto and driving with a suspended license.

Johnson claimed he did not steal the car but teleported into it.

The incident took place while the car owner was walking his dog, having left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside a closed cupholder.

After the crash, witnesses assisted in removing the driver from the vehicle and notified deputies about his excessive speed.

Johnson is scheduled to be transferred to the Volusia County Branch Jail after his hospital treatment.

