0 Black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 and $200K youth program

The two black men arrested last month at a Philadelphia Starbucks have reached a settlement with the city. The men will receive a symbolic $1 each, and city officials have promised to create a $200,000 entrepreneur program for local high school students.

Mayor Jim Kenney and the men’s lawyer announced the news Wednesday to The Associated Press.

“We thought long and hard about it and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see,” said Donte Robinson, one of the men who was arrested. “It’s not a right-now thing that’s good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time.”

Police detained Robinson and Rashon Nelson on April 12 after a manager at the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce streets called 911 to report that the men were trespassing. Employees told authorities that the men were denied the use of the store’s bathroom and refused to leave.

Nelson and Robinson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” last month that they were arrested while waiting to meet with a potential business partner at the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce streets. They said they arrived 10 minutes early for their scheduled 4:45 p.m. meeting. A manager called 911 to report that the men were refusing to leave at 4:37 p.m., according to “Good Morning America.”

The incident, which gained national attention after video of the arrests appeared on social media, raised questions of racial bias and sparked criticism of Starbucks.

Amid the national outrage, #BoycottStarbucks became a trending topic online as many customers vowed to no longer support the brand. Additionally, Starbucks officials issued an apology and its CEO, Kevin Johnson, met with Nelson and Robinson.

Officials said the corporation would close all of its stores the afternoon of May 29 so all employees can undergo racial bias education. The sessions will be led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and other leaders.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution,” Johnson previously said in a statement. “Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

