Burning Man founder Larry Harvey dies

LOS ANGELES - Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival, died Saturday. He was 70.
The cause of death was not released but Harvey suffered a stroke April 4, Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, said in a statement.
“We resolutely held out for a miracle. If there was anyone tenacious, strong-willed and stubborn enough to come back from this challenge, it was Larry,” she said. “Burning Man culture has lost a great leader and an inspiring mind. He adeptly interpreted the manifestation of what became a movement.”
Our founder, friend, and original instigator, Larry Harvey has passed away. Read more on the Burning Man Journal…https://t.co/g6t0UQz14m— Burning Man (@burningman) April 28, 2018
Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986. Now, more than 70,000 people come from all over the world for the weeklong festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, which culminates by setting a towering wooden effigy on fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}