Teen arrested for exposing himself to multiple women in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old boy for exposing himself to multiple women in Palm Coast.

Deputies say that the teen faces charges after victims in three separate cases identified him as the suspect who approached them while they were walking.

The incidents occurred on Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 in different residential sections of the city. The 16-year-old boy was charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an elderly person and two counts of exposure of sexual organs.

Investigators say the investigation began on Jan. 30 after an elderly woman reported that while walking on Rydell Lane, a man in a white pickup truck asked for directions to a park. She described the suspect as having darker skin and curly hair, and noted that he began touching his genitals while she was giving directions.

On Feb. 11, two similar incidents occurred on Piedmont Drive, P-Section. Both victims, including an elderly person, reported a young Hispanic male in a white Toyota Tundra asked for directions to McDonald’s, then exposed himself and made suggestive remarks.

After those reports, deputies located the white Toyota Tundra and pulled it over for multiple traffic violations. They identified the driver as Aleman and detained him for questioning.

Both victims from the February 11 incidents confirmed that he is the suspect.

Deputies say that after arresting the suspect, they talked with the teen’s mother and interviewed him while she was present. During the interview, he said that the incidents were a prank he thought would be funny.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group