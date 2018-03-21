Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William in Buckingham Palace ceremony

With a little help from a prince, Ringo Starr has a new title.
After this week’s knighthood ceremony at Buckingham Palace, he will now officially be known as Sir Richard Starkey, NBC News reported.
Ringo, who used his real name for the honor, was knighted by Prince William during the ceremony Tuesday.
This isn’t the first time he’s been given honors by a member of the Royal family.
It’s been 53 years since the Beatles were all given the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. They were given the MBE medals by Queen Elizabeth II in 1965, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.
The drummer said it was a bit different this time, missing the other three lads from Liverpool.
“I was a bit shaky today on my own,” Starr told the BBC.
He’s the second of the Beatles to be knighted, NBC News reported.
Sir Paul McCartney received his knighthood in 1997.
“I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we’ve ended up in the palace and it’s now Sir Paul and Sir Richard,” Starr told NBC News.
Starr’s knighthood was announced late last year. Barry Gibb is also set to receive the honor.
